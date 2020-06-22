Dorethea S. Barnwell N. Charleston - Mrs. Dorethea S. Barnwell, 72, of North Charleston, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, June 21, 2020. Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, 12 Noon at Johnson Cemetery, 7136 Stall Road, North Charleston, SC. Mrs. Barnwell is survived by her husband, John Sanders, Jr.; mother, Pastor Jessie M. Williams; children, Robbin Sanders, Tara Joiner (Andrew), and Damon Sanders (Katina); grandchildren, Kaylen, Tierra, Galen Mack, Kristen Simmons, Damon Chisolm, Omari and De'Vonte Campbell, Jaleel Watson; and a host of relatives and friends. Arrangements by Fielding Home for Funerals, 122 Logan Street, Charleston, SC, 843-722-3348. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.