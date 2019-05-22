Doris A. Ferguson Mt. Pleasant - Doris A. Ferguson, 92, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, widow of Edward T. Ferguson, Jr. entered into eternal rest Monday, May 20, 2019. Her Funeral Service will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019 in J. HENRY STUHR INC., 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway at 1:00 p.m. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Carolina Memorial Park, North Charleston. Doris was born July 13, 1926 in Burnsville, North Carolina, daughter of the late Glenn Anderson and Nell McCall Anderson. Doris and her late husband previously owned and operated Ferguson Institutional Foods Company. She was a past president of Charleston Chapter of Zonta. Doris was a former golfer, she loved the beach and traveling. She was an Episcopalian. She is survived by her daughter, Pamela Trout (David); son, Tamlin Ferguson (Deborah); two grandchildren, Katie Ferguson, Tamlin Ferguson, IV; five great-grandchildren, Meghan McGregor, Melanie McGregor, Michael McGregor, III, Mason McGregor and Colin McGregor. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her grandchildren, Michael Joseph McGregor, Jr., and Christopher Ryan McGregor. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Roper Hospice Cottage, 676 Wando Park Boulevard, Mt. Pleasant, SC, 29464 and/or to The Church of the Good Shepherd, 1393 Miles Drive, Charleston, SC, 29407. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary