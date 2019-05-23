|
|
Doris A. Ferguson Mt. Pleasant - Her Funeral Service for Doris A. Ferguson will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019 in J. HENRY STUHR INC., 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway at 1:00 p.m. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Carolina Memorial Park, North Charleston. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Roper Hospice Cottage, 676 Wando Park Boulevard, Mt. Pleasant, SC, 29464 and/or to The Church of the Good Shepherd, 1393 Miles Drive, Charleston, SC, 29407. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 24, 2019