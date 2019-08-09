Doris Arlene Schreadley

Obituary
Doris Arlene Schreadley Charleston - Doris Arlene Schreadley, the beloved wife of Richard L. Schreadley, died peacefully in a Charleston hospital on August 9, 2019. She is survived by her husband of nearly 67 years; her son, Rhys L. Schreadley and his wife Michelle of Marietta, GA; two granddaughters: Cindy L. Stone of Hollywood, SC and Rory L. Schreadley of Miami, FL; a sister, Gloria Keller of Ocala, FL; and two great-grandsons: Grayson and Parker Stone. She was born on June 1, 1930, in Millersburg, PA, the daughter of Emory and Lula Sheaffer. A loyal and faithful Navy wife, she traveled widely with her husband and lived in many places. The place she loved best and always called "home" was Charleston. A celebration of her life will be held at the J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel at 232 Calhoun Street, Charleston on Monday, August 12, 2019 between the hours of 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. At a later date, her ashes will be interred with her husband's in Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to organizations currently engaged in Alzheimer's research. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 10, 2019
