Doris Arlene Schreadley Charleston - The Celebration of Life Service for Doris Arlene Schreadley will be held at the J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel at 232 Calhoun Street, Charleston on Monday, August 12, 2019 between the hours of 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. At a later date, her ashes will be interred with her husband's in Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to organizations currently engaged in Alzheimer's research.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Aug. 11, 2019