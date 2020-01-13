|
Doris C. Polk Killingsworth Charleston - Going Home! Doris C. Polk Killingsworth went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 12, 2020, after a bout with cancer. Her funeral service will be held Wednesday, January 15, 2020 in Charlestowne Methodist Church, 1405 Miles Drive at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends at the church from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Doris was born on November 3, 1924 in Holly Hill, SC to Joseph Edward Polk, Sr., of Islandton, and his wife Louie Belle Hughes of Orangeburg. She is the granddaughter of Joseph Thomas Polk and his wife Mahetable (Hetty) Mills, and Fuller H. Hughes and his wife Janie Belle Baldwin of Orangeburg, SC. She was a premature baby of 2-1/2 pounds. Doris married her beloved husband and friend, Harry C. Killingsworth of Charleston, SC on June 2, 1951, in Trinity Methodist Church, with a marriage of 59-1/2 years of much joy and happiness, with him passing on December 30, 2010. Harry C. Killingsworth was the son of Ernest B. Killingsworth and Mamie Tompkins. She attended Charleston Public Schools for her education: Bennett Elementary, Memminger High School, Murray Vocational High School, graduating from Rice Business College in 1942. Doris worked for the U.S. Federal Government for thirty years, starting at the Port of Embarkation, then the Charleston Air Force Base, War Assets Administration, Headquarters, Sixth Naval District and as Administrative Assistant to the Sub Board of Inspection and Survey out of Washington, DC. after retiring from the Government, she opened Folly Road Ceramic Shop and for ten years enjoyed teaching others the art of ceramics. Doris was a faithful member of Charlestowne Southern Methodist Church of Charleston, SC, since its beginning. She served as Secretary and Treasurer, and was a member of the Board of Stewards, as well as a member of the choir. She, together with another member, formed the group known as the Happy Hearts and for over twenty-five years, she wrote and gave the monthly devotions. She loved the Lord and working for His Glory. She is a member of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, Warren Middleton Hughes Chapter, she being his great granddaughter. Doris had no children of her own, but her nieces and nephews were her children. She is survived by Eddie & Susan (Pelham) Polk; Christine (Polk) & Richard Clayton; Beth (Lowry) & Freddy Tuk; Joseph E. Polk III; Sharon Dangerfield; Maxcy Dangerfield; Brian & Linda (Rivers) Killingsworth; Barney & Carolyn (Newsome) Howard; Shirley (Sharpe) Howard; Lois (Jarrell) Barnette; Courtney (Barnette) Hodge; and Linda Barrineau, her dear cousin. She was predeceased by her nephew, William Howard. These were the ones who visited and saw to her needs out of love. She spent many of her last days enjoying the company of her friends and family and her beloved dog, Goldie, who never left her side.
