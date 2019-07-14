Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Ellen Mackey Rash. View Sign Service Information Simplicity Lowcountry Crematory & Burial Services 7475 Peppermill Parkway North Charleston , SC 29418 (843)-767-8057 Send Flowers Obituary

Doris Ellen Mackey Rash SUMMERVILLE -Doris Ellen Mackey Rash, 76, of Summerville, SC, wife of Cecil "Sonny" Rash, passed away July 8, 2019 at Trident Hospital. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until 12 noon at Summerville Presbyterian Church, 407 S Laurel St., Summerville, SC 29483. There will be a reception to follow in Lanneau Hall. In lieu of flowers the family request you consider donating to The in Doris' name. Doris was born October 18, 1942 in Elkton, MD, the daughter of the late Howard R. Mackey and the late Ellen Bishop Mackey. She was a member of Summerville Presbyterian Church, The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 166, La Societe la Femmes Cabane #1067, and The Kitty Hawk Veterans Association. Survivors include, her husband of over 57 years, Cecil "Sonny" Rash of Summerville SC, one son, Dennis L Rash of Narragansett, RI, one daughter, MaryEllen Budd of Summerville, SC, two grandsons, Nicholas Budd (Brittney) and Timothy Budd (Shauna) both of Moncks Corner, SC, three granddaughters, Kelly Hite (Matt), Kiara Rash, and Taylor Rash, all of Narragansett, RI; five great-grandchildren, Charleigh Felder and Tyler Dobbs of Summerville, SC, Rocco Galasso of Narragansett, RI, Jeffrey and Emily Budd of Moncks Corner, SC; one sister, Frances Mackey (David) of Denver, CO, one brother, Raymond Mackey (Rose) of Ridgely, MD. three aunts and one uncle of MD and many nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by one sister, Barbara Judy Mackey of Elkton, MD and one granddaughter, Ashley Lynn Rash of Summerville, SC. Doris was a faithful Christian servant that loved the Lord and her family with all of her heart. She was quick to encourage all of her Children, grandchildren, and great- grandchildren and she beamed with pride at all of their accomplishments. She was always ready to lend a helping hand and caring heart. She will be missed by many, but, we find peace in knowing she is whole again and will live eternally with our Lord and savior. Arrangements by Simplicity Lowcountry, Ladson. www.lowcountryfuneral.com 843-996-4426. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 15, 2019

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.