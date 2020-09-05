Doris Evelyn Cook Jones Walker Charleston - Doris Evelyn Cook Jones Walker, 98, of Charleston, South Carolina, widow of Asa Morelle Jones and Daniel James Walker, Jr., entered into eternal rest Friday, September 4, 2020. Her private visitation and funeral service will be held Tuesday, September 8, 2020 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc. Downtown Chapel, 232 Calhoun Street. Private Interment will be held in Beaufort National Cemetery. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Evelyn was born February 13, 1922 in Taxahaw, South Carolina, daughter of the late Joseph Crawford Cook and Martha Jane Massey Cook. She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, where she was a member of the United Methodist Women and the Altar Guild. Evelyn retired from Roper Hospital as a medical transcriptionist. She is survived by her son, Morelle Jones (Rhoda) of Hendersonville, NC; daughter, Paula Jones Spivey (Michael) of Charleston, SC; four grandchildren: Corryn Fassino, Trevor Jones (Tina), Rebecca Jones and Jennifer Melton (Johnny); two step-grandsons: Deryl Wessinger (Shannon) and Lance Wessinger of Mt. Pleasant and Charleston; four great-grandchildren: Jack Fassino, Mason Fassino, Avery Jones and Harper Jones; and two step-great-grandchildren: Audrey Wessinger and Reed Wessinger. Memorials may be made to Lutheran Hospice of Mt. Pleasant, 1885 Rifle Range Rd., Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464 or Grace United Methodist Church of Charleston, 1601 Sam Rittenberg Blvd. Charleston, SC 29407. The family wishes to thank Mt. Pleasant Manor and Lutheran Hospice of Mt. Pleasant for the wonderful care Evelyn received. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
