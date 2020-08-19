1/1
Doris Flood
1925 - 2020
Doris Flood Charleston - Doris Ridgeway Flood, 94, of Charleston, SC, wife of the late Charles Jervey Flood, Sr., entered into eternal rest Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Doris was born October 11, 1925 in Charleston, South Carolina, daughter of the late Ernest Ridgeway and the late Claudia Murray. Doris is survived by her sons, Charles Jervery Flood, Jr. of Charleston, SC, and Michael S. Flood of Ravenel, SC; her daughter, Sheryl Elaine Meree of Charleston, SC; her grandsons, Donald Wayne Flood, Jr. of Round-O, SC, and Coby Oliver of Charleston, SC; her granddaughter, Sara Oliver of Moncks Corner, SC; her great-grandchildren, Hunter Manning of James Island, SC, Amerly, Kara, Noah, and Raylan Flood of Round-O, SC; her great-granddaughter, Peyton Britt; and her great-grandson, Christian Oliver. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Jervey Flood, Sr.; her daughters, Doris Dianne Manning and Terri Flood Oliver; her son, Donald Wayne Flood, Sr.; and her grandson, Tracy Manning. The Graveside Service will be held Friday, August 21, 2020 at Live Oak Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at J. Henry Stuhr, West Ashley Chapel prior to the graveside service. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr. Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway, Charleston, SC 29414. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Graveside service
Live Oak Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
