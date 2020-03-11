|
Doris Louise Hill Charleston - Mrs. Doris Louise Williams Hill, 78, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 Residence: 6 Martin Luther King Blvd., Charleston, SC 29407. The family of Mrs. Hill will be receiving friends at her home on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM. Mrs. Hill was a retired Educator for the Charleston County Public School System. Funeral arrangements will be announced by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403 (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 12, 2020