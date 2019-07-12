|
|
Doris Marcella Parson N. Charleston - Entered into eternal rest on Thursday, July 11, 2019 Ms. Doris Marcella Parson Residence: 2309 Sorentrue Ave., N. Charleston, SC 29405. Ms. Parson was the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Richard and Rachel Grant Parson; mother of Mrs. Ebun Z. Brown (Jarvis); and the sister of Ms. Dorothy Grant and Mrs. Vernell Hollins (Major). Ms. Parson was 65 years old. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfunerhome.com. Funeral arrangements will be announced by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403 (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 13, 2019