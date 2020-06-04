Doris Miller JAMES ISLAND - Doris Miller, 92, of James Island, has entered into internal rest on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Charleston on Nov 18, 1927, daughter of Eugene C. Mount and Hermine Fogle Mount. Mrs. Miller had worked for the Citadel and the College of Charleston. She was predeceased by her husband, Chief Magistrate Robert E. Miller. She was also predeceased by Jill F. Miller, Eugene Miller, Lois Robinson, Rodney Mount and Gerald Mount. She is survived by Bobby Miller, Ricky M. Miller (Donna), Bruce K. Miller, Therese S. Wasson, Lori A. Starr (Dan), Carole Davis, Ronald Mount and Michelle Miller. Services will be at Holly Cross Cemetery Monday, June 8, 2020 at 1 pm. Flowers can be sent to Holly Cross, 604 Fort Johnson Rd., James Island. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.