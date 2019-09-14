|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Mincey Renau.
|
|
Memorial service
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
View Map
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel
Doris Mincey Renau Charleston - Doris Mincey Renau, 82, of Charleston, South Carolina, widow of Frank R. Renau entered into eternal rest Sunday, September 1, 2019. Her Memorial Service will be held Sunday, October 6, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens. Doris was born March 28, 1937 in Loris, South Carolina, daughter of the late Joseph Walton Mincey and Maisie Lee Bellamy Mincey. She retired from 1st Citizens Bank after many years as a teller and Bank Manager. Following her retirement from banking she worked for six years for Buy the Bunch Flower Shop. She was a member of The Church at Life Park. She is survived by her sons, Robert Lebby, III of Knoxville, TN; son, Stephen Wayne Lebby (Annette) of Richmond, VA;, daughter, Sharon L. Jones (Chuck) of North Charleston, SC; step-daughter, Rosemary Renau Koger (Maj. General Herbert Koger, Jr.) of Mount Pleasant; brothers, Bill Causey, Jr., (Judy) of Longs, SC; Bryant Mincey (Carmeline) of Melrose Park, IL; sister, Ginger Stephens of Wilmington, NC; nine grandchildren, Nicholas Shawn Lebby, Brian Thomas Lebby, Kevin Robert Lebby, Allison Lebby, Andrea Lebby, Jason Derrick Jones, Jennifer Jones Dyson, Herbert Koger, III, Melissa Koger Watson, and eleven great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her brother Joseph Edward Mincey and Jackie Wayne Mincey (Octavia) of Conway, SC. Memorials may be made to The , 5900 Core Road, Suite 504, North Charleston, SC, 29406. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 15, 2019
|
|
|
