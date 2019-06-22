Doris Rebecca Dickey N. Charleston - Doris Rebecca "Dobbie" Dickey, 89, of North Charleston, SC, widow of William Francis "Bill" Dickey entered into eternal rest on Friday, June 21, 2019. Her Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Cooper River Baptist Church, 1059 Crawford Street at 1:00 pm. Interment, Carolina Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Cooper River Baptist Church. Arrangements by J. HENRY STUHR, INC., NORTHWOODS CHAPEL. Dobbie was born June 6, 1930 in Round O, SC, daughter of the late John Klein Herndon and the late Idella Rebecca Hiott Herndon. She graduated from North Charleston High School (where she was head Drum Majorette) and Rice Business College. Dobbie devoted her life to being a supportive and loving wife and mother. She was a Charter member of Cooper River Baptist Church, where she served for many years as a Sunday School teacher. She gave her Life to the Lord at age 10 and renewed her commitment to God at age 20. She was a faithful and dedicated child of God and prayed for her family and friends fervently. Her back door and kitchen table were always open, welcoming all. Dobbie was a Charter Member of the first Planning and Zoning Commission for the City of North Charleston. She enjoyed playing Bridge and Bonco and loved to dance and sing. She loved her monthly "lunch brunch", a group of her girlfriends from high school, who faithfully met for over 70 years. She was a three-time survivor of cancer. She was a lifetime member and Past President of the Greater Charleston Rotary Auxiliary. She is survived by her son, Ronald "Ron" W. Dickey (Lori) of Summerville, SC; daughter, Frances D. "Fran" Griffiths of Charleston, SC; five grandchildren: Kristen Conlee (Mike), William Tucker, Robert Tucker, Jessica Russell (Jeremy), Gregory Hixson (Heather); five great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and many friends of all ages. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Cooper River Baptist Church, 1059 Crawford Street, North Charleston, SC 29405 or , Coastal Branch, 44-A Markfield Drive, Charleston, SC, 29407 www.lungsc.org. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary