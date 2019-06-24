Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Home
2180 Greenridge Rd
North Charleston, SC 29406
(843) 5722339
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Cooper River Baptist Church
1059 Crawford Street
North Charleston, SC
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Cooper River Baptist Church
1059 Crawford Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Dickey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Rebecca Dickey


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Doris Rebecca Dickey Obituary
Doris Rebecca Dickey N. Charleston - Doris Rebecca "Dobbie" Dickey, 89, of North Charleston, SC, widow of William Francis "Bill" Dickey entered into eternal rest on Friday, June 21, 2019. Her Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Cooper River Baptist Church, 1059 Crawford Street at 1:00 pm. Interment, Carolina Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Cooper River Baptist Church. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Northwoods Chapel. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Cooper River Baptist Church, 1059 Crawford Street, North Charleston, SC 29405 or , Coastal Branch, 44-A Markfield Drive, Charleston, SC, 29407 www.lungsc.org. A memorial message may be sent to the family by using our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Home
Download Now