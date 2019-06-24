|
|
Doris Rebecca Dickey N. Charleston - Doris Rebecca "Dobbie" Dickey, 89, of North Charleston, SC, widow of William Francis "Bill" Dickey entered into eternal rest on Friday, June 21, 2019. Her Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Cooper River Baptist Church, 1059 Crawford Street at 1:00 pm. Interment, Carolina Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Cooper River Baptist Church. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., Northwoods Chapel. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Cooper River Baptist Church, 1059 Crawford Street, North Charleston, SC 29405 or , Coastal Branch, 44-A Markfield Drive, Charleston, SC, 29407 www.lungsc.org. A memorial message may be sent to the family by using our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 25, 2019