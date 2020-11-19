1/
Doris Richardson Sigwald
1927 - 2020
Doris Richardson Sigwald Meggett, SC - Doris Richardson Sigwald, 93, of Meggett, SC, went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. The relatives and friends of Doris R. Sigwald are invited to attend her Funeral Service at 10:00 AM, Saturday, November 21, 2020 at the Cryptside, Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. Doris was the daughter of the late Herbert F. Richardson and Lillian Brookbank Richardson of High Point, NC. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Harold Richardson of High Point, NC and her husband of 57 years, Marion B. Sigwald. Doris has been a member of John Wesley United Methodist Church since 1949. Until recently, she touched countless lives by sewing hundreds of outfits and blankets for New Borns In Need and also made lots of detailed doll clothes. She is survived by her son, Marion Richard (Rickey) Sigwald, and his wife, Charlene; Godchild and niece, Penny Walter and several nieces, nephews and cousins. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff of Amedisys Hospice of Charleston for their loving care and support. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to John Wesley United Methodist Church, 626 Savannah Highway, Charleston, SC 29407. Arrangements by JAMES A. MCALISTER, Inc. (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Live Oak Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
James A. McAlister Funerals & Cremation
1620 Savannah Highway
Charleston, SC 29407
(843) 766-1365
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
November 19, 2020
Have loved you always and will love you always.
Your Penny
November 19, 2020
Dear Rick, So sorry to read of your Mother's passing . When your Father was in the hospital I always enjoyed talking with her. She was a beautiful and friendly lady. I know you will miss her but she is in a much better home.
Sincerely, Kay Peagler-Parish
Kay Peagler-Parish
