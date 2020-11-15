1/1
Dorothea B. Alston
1942 - 2020
Dorothea B. Alston N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Dorothea B. Alston are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service 1:00 PM, Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Life Center Cathedral, 7190 Cross County Road, North Charleston, SC. A public viewing will be held Monday, November 16, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the mortuary. Mrs. Alston is survived by her children, Athena Alston McFadden (William), George Reginald Alston and Dorcas Smalls (Earnest Arrington); grandchildren, Briana Vandea McFadden, William Alston Jefferson McFadden, Jerell Alston and Paris Garner; great-grandchildren, Jessica Dovanna Smalls, Earnest David Arrington, Tyler Garner and London Garner; siblings, Raymond Pure, Vanessa Pure and Michael Pure (Aisha); and a host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing.


Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Murray's Mortuary
NOV
17
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Life Center Cathedral
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 14, 2020
Athena, My condolences to you and your family. I never met your mom but listening to your stories about her...I feel like I have known her for years. Cherish the memories. Prayers for continued strength for you and your family. Love you
Jackie Gordon
