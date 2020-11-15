Dorothea B. Alston N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Dorothea B. Alston are invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service 1:00 PM, Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Life Center Cathedral, 7190 Cross County Road, North Charleston, SC. A public viewing will be held Monday, November 16, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the mortuary. Mrs. Alston is survived by her children, Athena Alston McFadden (William), George Reginald Alston and Dorcas Smalls (Earnest Arrington); grandchildren, Briana Vandea McFadden, William Alston Jefferson McFadden, Jerell Alston and Paris Garner; great-grandchildren, Jessica Dovanna Smalls, Earnest David Arrington, Tyler Garner and London Garner; siblings, Raymond Pure, Vanessa Pure and Michael Pure (Aisha); and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com
Due to COVID-19 protocols, everyone is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488.
