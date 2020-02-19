|
Dorothy Alston-Cornell Bronx, N.Y. - Mrs. Dorothy Alston-Cornell, 76, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Residence: 955 Sheridan Ave., Bronx, N.Y. Formerly of Mt. Pleasant, SC. The relatives and friends of Mrs. Cornell are invited to attend her funeral service on Saturday, February 22, 2020 11:00 AM at Holy Rock Temple-God Holiness 2515 Clements Ferry Road, Wando, SC 29492. Interment: Mt. Pleasant Memorial. Mrs. Cornell is survived by her siblings, Mrs. Rosa Shaw, Mr. Marion Alston(Helen), Mr. Irvine Alston(Rose Marie), and Ms. Dell Alston. Viewing for Mrs. Cornell will be held Friday, February 21, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the Rev. Bryan McNeal, Sr., Memorial Chapel 4129 Hwy. 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com. Funeral arrangements made by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 4129 Highway 17 N., Awendaw, SC 29429 (843)881-4920 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 20, 2020