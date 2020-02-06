Home

Dorothy Anne Weidman Horton

Dorothy Anne Weidman Horton Obituary
Dorothy Anne Weidman Horton BELLEVILLE, IL - Dorothy Anne Weidman Horton, known as Anne to her family and friends, passed away peacefully on January 30, 2020. She was the widow of the late Jack Horton, Jr. Anne was born on August 11, 1946 to the late Godfrey O. and Pauline (Hill) Weidman. She was a 1964 graduate of Berkeley High School in Moncks Corner, SC and attended Spartanburg Junior College. She was a very loving and caring wife, mother, and grandmother. Anne enjoyed art, cooking and traveling during her husband's Air Force career. She and her husband made their home in Belleville, IL after he retired. Anne is survived by her daughter Andrea Horton Krug and son in law Dennis Krug of Wolcott, CT; grandchildren Krystyna Kocka, Jacob Krug, Kelly Benner, and Nicole Borg; great grandsons David, Kayden and Daniel; sister-in-law Jean Weidman; brother-in-law Charles(Sheryl) Horton; sister-in-law Anna(Tim)Sigmon; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Jack, daughter Angela Decker, and brother Robert Weidman. The family would to thank Anne's aide and friend, Lisa Jones, everyone at both BJC Hospice and The Connecticut Hospice, and the staff at both Memorial Hospital in Belleville and Mercy Rehab and Care. Anne will be interred with her husband at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to one of the following: The , the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, or Wreaths Across America. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 7, 2020
