Dorothy Ballentine Boltin N. Charleston - Dorothy Ballentine Boltin of North Charleston, South Carolina, widow of Roy Eugene Boltin, entered into eternal rest Monday, April 20, 2020. Her Graveside Service will be private due to current restrictions on public gatherings. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Northwoods Chapel. Dorothy was born September 24, 1925 in Summerville, South Carolina, daughter of the late Sidney G. Ballentine, Sr. and Mazie Clarke Ballentine. Prior to her retirement she was a legal secretary at Young Clement & Rivers. She was a loving mother and grandmother who loved her family dearly. Dorothy was an active member of Portside Baptist Church. Dorothy is survived by her son, Raymond E. Boltin (Lynn) of Hanahan, SC; her three grandchildren, Carmen L. Boltin of Hanahan, SC, Stacey B. Ingalls (Brett Davis) of Pinopolis, SC, Russell E. Boltin (Erica) of Hanahan, SC, four great-grandchildren Mason A. Ingalls, Reagan E. Ingalls, Blakely Nash Boltin and Parker Lea Boltin. The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Jennifer Grainger and Anna Basham of Regency Southern Care Hospice and to her private caregivers, Kassidie Davlin and Melissa Bone. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Louise B. McCrary and Helen B. Austin as well as three brothers, Sidney G. Ballentine, Jr., Julian Ballentine and Conrad Ballentine. She is also survived by her special niece Charlotte A. Fitts and nephews Stephen G. Ballentine, Terry Lukow and Eddie Lukow. Memorials may be made to Portside Baptist Church. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 22, 2020