Dorothy Bennett Maguire Charleston - Dorothy Bennett Maguire passed away peacefully at Roper Hospital on Thursday, April 23, 2020. She was the widow of Dr. William F. Maguire, Sr. with whom she had celebrated 70 years of devoted marriage. She is survived by her daughter, Susan E. Maguire and her son, Dr. William F. Maguire, Jr., both of Charleston. Mrs. Maguire was born in Smoaks, SC, the daughter of the late Bessie H. Bennett and Ernest F. Bennett. She was predeceased by her brother, CPT Ernest F. Bennett, Jr., US Army, WWII Purple Heart recipient. She and Dr. Maguire were parishioners of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. She will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery. Services will be private due to present circumstances. Online condolences may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. The family would like to thank those at Roper Hospital and Roper Hospice for their compassionate care. Arrangements by JAMES A. MCALISTER, Inc. (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 26, 2020