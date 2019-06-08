|
Dorothy Cooper Moore Charleston - Dorothy Cooper Moore, 97, of Charleston, South Carolina, widow of Marion S. Moore, Jr., entered into eternal rest Friday, June 7, 2019. Her Funeral Service will be held Monday, June 10, 2019 in J. HENRY STUHR INC., DOWNTOWN CHAPEL, 232 Calhoun Street at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Dorothy was born April 24, 1922 in Columbia, South Carolina, daughter of the late James E. Cooper, Sr., and Jennie Mae Wilson Cooper. She was a member of Ashley River Baptist Church. She is survived by her daughter, Carol Moore Smith (Glenn) of Charleston, SC; son, Marion "Max" Moore, III of Charleston, SC; six grandchildren, Cheryl Perkins (Josh), Shannon Perminas (Asher), Linsey Moore Daugherty (Charlie), Lauren Moore, Michael Moore, and Jennifer Smith. Memorials may be made to Ashley River Baptist Church, 1101 Savannah Hwy., Charleston, SC, 29407. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 9, 2019