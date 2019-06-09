|
Dorothy Cooper Moore Charleston - The Funeral Service for Dorothy Cooper Moore will be held Monday, June 10, 2019 in J. HENRY STUHR INC., DOWNTOWN CHAPEL, 232 Calhoun Street at 2:00 p.m. The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow in Live Oak Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to Ashley River Baptist Church, 1101 Savannah Hwy., Charleston, SC, 29407. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 10, 2019