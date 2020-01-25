|
Dorothy D. Dudley Summerville - Dorothy D. Dudley, 85, of Summerville, wife of the late Robert Dudley, Sr., passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Oakbrook Health and Rehabilitation Center. Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 from 6 o'clock to 8 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A funeral mass will be held at St. Theresa the Little Flower Catholic Church, 11001 Dorchester Rd., Summerville, SC 29485 on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 9 o'clock. Rite of Committal with Final Commendation will be held at Summerville Cemetery, 1330 Boonehill Rd., Summerville, SC 29483. Flowers will be accepted. Dorothy was born on November 8, 1934 in Summerville, SC, daughter of the late Ferris and Mabel Durden. She was a graduated from Summerville High School. She was a Registered Nurse. Dorothy enjoyed square dancing, and camping at all of the State parks. She had a boothe at the flea market. Survivors include: four children: Robert E. Dudley, Jr. of Summerville, Michael P. Dudley (Nhae) of California, Virginia Marie Voschel (Richard) of Jacksonville, and John Fredrick Dudley of Summerville; six grandchildren; one great-grandson; three siblings: Loretta Hromaga (Paul) of Knightsville, Buddy Durden of Darion, GA, and Walter Durden (Shirley) of Valdosta, GA; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband and parents she was predeceased by two daughters: Elizabeth Dudley and Pamela Dudley.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 26, 2020