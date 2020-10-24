1/1
Dorothy Edmunds "Dot" Peacock
Dorothy "Dot" Edmunds Peacock Mt. Pleasant - Dorothy "Dot" Edmunds Peacock, 95, of Mt Pleasant, SC, widow of Dudley "Bob" Peacock, passed away with her loving family by her side on Oct. 23, 2020. Dot was born on Aug.16, 1925 in Columbus County, NC to Jessie Mae Frink and Marshall Durant Edmunds. Dot was a gentle, Southern lady with a wonderful sense of humor. She was devoted to her family and friends, her church, First Baptist Church of Mt Pleasant, and loved them all to the fullest. She enjoyed gardening, flowers and music. She is survived by her three daughters, Karen Asbury of Mt. Pleasant, SC, Debi Paglia (Marion) of Irmo, SC, and Carol Pooser (David) of Mt. Pleasant, SC; seven grandchildren, Shannon Asbury Brigham, Kathy Asbury, Ryan Asbury (Judi), Jennifer Rowe (Jason), Jessie Simoneau (Mark), Ben Pooser (Brittney), and Alice Pooser; five great-grandchildren, Danny Brigham, Ava Rowe, Tilly, Izzie and Theo Simoneau. She is preceded in death by her 13 siblings. The family would like to send a heartfelt thanks to Roper Hospice of Mt. Pleasant and a special thanks to her nurse, Theresa, for their compassion, optimism and kindness during these difficult times. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Roper Hospice of Mt. Pleasant, 676 Wando Park Blvd., Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464, and East Cooper Meals on Wheels, 2304 N. Hwy. 17, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29466. Services will be private. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McALISTER-SMITH FUNERAL & CREMATION, Mt. Pleasant, 1520 Rifle Range Rd., Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464, (843) 884-3833. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston



Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation - Mt. Pleasant Location
1520 Rifle Range Rd
Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 884-3833
