1/
Dorothy Ellen Pothier
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Ellen Pothier Summerville - Dorothy "Dottie" Ellen Pothier, 83, of Summerville, wife of Everett Pothier, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Summerville Community Hospice House. Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation on from 1 o'clock to 2 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. A Mass will begin at 2 o'clock. Burial will follow at Summerville Cemetery, 1330 Boonehill Rd., Summerville, SC 29483. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Theresa the Little Flower Catholic Church, 11001 Dorchester Rd., Summerville, SC 29485. Dottie was born on September 22, 1936, in New Haven, CT, daughter of the late Herman and Mary Ellen Scharf. She was a member of St. Theresa the Little Flower Catholic Church. She was a member of the Senior Group at St. Theresa's. Survivors in addition to her husband Everett are: son, Phillip Pothier (Jamie) of Florence, AL; granddaughter, Ava Grace Pothier of Florence, AL; two brothers, Charles Frederick Scharf (Ruth) of Conway and George Herman Scharf (Joan) of Summerville; sister-in-law, Alice Behnke of Summerville; nephews and nieces, Keith Alan Scharf of St. George, Kevin Charles Scharf (Stephanie) of Camden, Kevin Charles Scharf II of Denver, CO, and Richard Behnke of Bloomfield, NJ; great-niece and nephew, Adam Behnke of Bloomfield, NJ, and Allyson Behnke of Bloomfield, NJ. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483, (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
25
Funeral Mass
02:00 PM
JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
James A. Dyal Funeral Home
303 S. Main Street
Summerville, SC 29483
(843) 873-4040
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by James A. Dyal Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved