Dorothy F. Smalls Summerville - Mrs. Dorothy F. Smalls, 81, entered into eternal rest on Friday, April 10, 2020 Residence: 228 Coosawatchie St., Summerville, SC 29485. Mrs. Smalls is the widow of Mr. Harold M. Smalls; the mother of Benjamin Foy (Kerry), Raymond Foy, Debra F. Glover (Joseph), Charles Foy, Richard Nelson (Kimberly), Elias Foy (Lonette), Timothy Smalls (Gloria), Alvin Smalls, Gerald Maxwell (Iesha), Jackie Smalls, and Eugenia Smalls; and the sister of Margaret Foy, Eartha F. Pelzer(Hugh), Henry Foy. She was a Housewife. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsmithmcnealfuneralhome.com Arrangements will be announced by W.M. Smith-McNeal Funeral Home, Inc., 2 Radcliffe St., Charleston, SC 29403 (843)722-3676 or 1-800-924-5659. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 12, 2020
