Dorothy Faye Helm
1937 - 2020
Dorothy Faye Helm Summerville - Dorothy Faye Helm, wife of Ledwarth "Matt" Helm, passed away at her home in Summerville, SC on Wednesday, July 22nd 2020. Dorothy was born on March 31st, 1937 in the coal mining town of Willis Branch, WV. Upon graduating high school, she eloped with her high school sweetheart Ledwarth, and was married on April 30th, 1955. She began her career as a military wife being stationed all over the country and raising their two daughters, Sherry Lynn and Debra Diane. Dorothy was a very talented painter and had numerous creative outlets. She had a natural talent when it came to the arts. She was a gracious hostess and always had room at her dining table for anyone who wanted to join. Dorothy's life was grounded by her love for her family. She gave a piece of her heart to everyone she loved and cared for. Her family loved and admired her humbleness, graciousness and kind spirit. Dorothy leaves behind her husband of 65 years, Ledwarth "Matt" Helm; daughters, Debra Tompkins of Summerville, SC and Sherry Vedder of Fishers, IN; sister, Vernonia Tyree of Cleveland, OH; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made to the Kidney Foundation, 5300 Rivers Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29406, or American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Arrangements by Parks Funeral Home, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. Condolences to the family may be made by visiting www.parksfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
