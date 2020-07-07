Dorothy Fredrickson Yeager CHARLESTON - Dorothy Fredrickson Yeager, 88, of Charleston, SC, passed away peacefully on July 7, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Jonas Kakko Fredrickson and the late Sophia Bertha Litovius, who immigrated from Finland in 1907. Dorothy, the youngest of five girls, was born in Roundup, Montana, on January 12, 1932, where she lived until finishing high school. She attended nursing school at Montana State and San Diego State. Dorothy came to Charleston for a visit in the mid 1950's and ended up staying. She worked in the cancer clinic at the Medical College (now MUSC). She would meet her future husband, Stanley Earl Yeager, at a Folly Beach oyster roast. They married in May 1955. Dorothy combined her career as a medical transcriptionist with being a mom to 3 and a homemaker. "Dot" had an unmatched spirit for caring for the welfare of others and including the welfare of animals. Her gentle kindness and sweet, forgiving character was recognized by all who knew her. She enjoyed family gatherings, gardening, gardening club, bridge club, travel, and cooking. She is predeceased by her late husband, Stanley, and their son, Ronald Yeager. Dorothy is survived by a son, Stanley Yeager, Jr. (Julie); and daughter, Susan Hall (Robert); 4 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren; a brother-in-law, Ted Yeager (Paula); a sister-in-law, Gloria Yeager; and many nieces and nephews. Known as "Nan" by the grandchildren, she was an earth angel. The family would like to thank all of the wonderful caregivers who took part in her loving care for the last 8 years. Due to the Covid19 restrictions, a memorial service will be announced at a later date. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
