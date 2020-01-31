Home

J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel
232 Calhoun Street
Charleston, SC 29401
(843) 723-2524
Dorothy Frick Thousand Oaks, CA - Dorothy Frick, 97, of Thousand Oaks, California, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Graveside services will be held Sunday, February 2, 2020, at 3:00 pm, at the Johns Island Presbyterian Churchyard, 2550 Bohicket Road. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Family and friends are encouraged to attend the graveside service. Dorothy and her husband, Ray, retired to Seabrook Island in 1983, where she was an active member of the Johns Island Presbyterian Church. In 2007, she moved to California to be near family. Dorothy is survived by her two sons, Dave and Greg, and their families. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 1, 2020
