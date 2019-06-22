Dorothy G. Wells SYRACUSE, NY - Dorothy G. Wells, 98, of Syracuse, died on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Crouse Hospital. She was born on November 24, 1920 and raised in Charleston, South Carolina. Her parents were J. Paul and Mae Guenveur. She worked as a bookkeeper for HA Decosta Co. in Charleston and retired from Ernest & Young. She graduated from Immaculate Conception High School in Charleston, South Carolina where she was an excellent basketball player. She was an avid sports fan and loved the Arts. She was predeceased by her parents; sisters Virginia Guenveur, Norma G Hamilton, and brothers: Raymond, Joseph Paul, and Leslie. She is survived by her son Thomas J. Wells Jr; grandchildren: Denise, Theresa, Paul; great-grandchildren: Claudia, Madeleine, Candace, Gary, Matthew; great-great-grandchildren: Otis & Karson; nieces: Paula Mae McKean, Agnes H. Magnarelli, Charleen Hamilton; grand niece & nephew: Aimee & David. Funeral services will be held at the Goddard-Crandall-Shepardson Funeral Home and in Blessed Sacrament Church. Arrangements pending. Contact the funeral home 315-463-4320. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery. To leave an online condolence, visit www.shepardsonfh.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 23, 2019