Dorothy Gaillard Hall ATLANTA, GA - Dorothy Gaillard Hall, 73, of Atlanta, Georgia, formerly of Charleston, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest, Thursday, May 7, 2020. The graveside service celebrating her life will be private. A viewing will be held this afternoon at the mortuary from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. She is survived by her children: Charles A. Hall (Lakesha), Angela Hall and Sarina Mouzon (John); grandchildren: Charles-Anthony M. Hall, David Wing, Jr., (Kaiya Nixon), Breona Cooper, London Mouzon and Charli Mouzon; siblings: Willie Mae Williams (Allen), Kathleen Smalls (Tyrone), Shirley G. Myers, Dianne Kelly (Ben), Fernida G. Smith, Sabrina G. Smith, Christine G. Nelson, Sharon L. Gaillard and Bernard E. Gaillard; aunts: Louise Hollington (Ben), Dorothy Gaillard and Caroline S. Sanders; uncle, Leroy Brown (Shelley); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, William Gaillard and Emily Glover Gaillard; paternal grandparents, Alexander Gaillard and Henrietta Lawton; maternal grandparents, Byas and Louise Cohen Glover and siblings, Mary Ellen Freeman and Jane D. Johnson. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.palmettomortuary.com . PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO: THE PALMETTO MORTUARY, INC., 1122 MORRISON DRIVE, CHARLESTON, SC 29403. OFFICE: 843.727.1230 and FAX: 843.724.3528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston