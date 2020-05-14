Dorothy Gaillard Hall
Dorothy Gaillard Hall ATLANTA, GA - Dorothy Gaillard Hall, 73, of Atlanta, Georgia, formerly of Charleston, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest, Thursday, May 7, 2020. The graveside service celebrating her life will be private. A viewing will be held this afternoon at the mortuary from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. She is survived by her children: Charles A. Hall (Lakesha), Angela Hall and Sarina Mouzon (John); grandchildren: Charles-Anthony M. Hall, David Wing, Jr., (Kaiya Nixon), Breona Cooper, London Mouzon and Charli Mouzon; siblings: Willie Mae Williams (Allen), Kathleen Smalls (Tyrone), Shirley G. Myers, Dianne Kelly (Ben), Fernida G. Smith, Sabrina G. Smith, Christine G. Nelson, Sharon L. Gaillard and Bernard E. Gaillard; aunts: Louise Hollington (Ben), Dorothy Gaillard and Caroline S. Sanders; uncle, Leroy Brown (Shelley); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, William Gaillard and Emily Glover Gaillard; paternal grandparents, Alexander Gaillard and Henrietta Lawton; maternal grandparents, Byas and Louise Cohen Glover and siblings, Mary Ellen Freeman and Jane D. Johnson. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.palmettomortuary.com. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO: THE PALMETTO MORTUARY, INC., 1122 MORRISON DRIVE, CHARLESTON, SC 29403. OFFICE: 843.727.1230 and FAX: 843.724.3528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 14 to May 15, 2020.
MAY
15
15
Viewing
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Graveside service
Graveside service
Funeral services provided by
The Palmetto Mortuary Inc
1122 Morrison Dr
Charleston, SC 29403
(843) 727-1230
