|
|
Dorothy Gales Buddin WALTERBORO - Dorothy Gales Buddin, a beloved mother and local nurse, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Monday March 9, 2020 at Vibra Hospital. Dottie, as she was affectionately called, was born October 23, 1940 in Laurinburg NC to the late Walter Gales and Bonnie Gales. She was married to Julian Ryan Buddin and has two children, Clint Chewning and Pam Hood (Ken). There are two step-children, Jay Buddin (Christy) and Todd Buddin (Tracey) as well as nine grandchildren. She is also survived by one sister, Peggy Jordan and Scoofer Jordan (brother-in-law) who was like her own brother. She was preceded in death by one sister Shirley Dean. Dottie graduated from Laurinburg High School in 1958 and then attended the Baptist Hospital College for Nurses. She spent most of her life in the nursing profession. After marrying Ryan Buddin in 1980, she went back to school and earned her BS in Nursing degree. For 30 years, she worked for the Colleton County Health Department, serving in a Director position for 10 of those years. In September 1998, she retired from nursing and enjoyed a full life of travel and fun experiences with Ryan Buddin and her grandchildren. Some of her favorite trips were taken with Ryan, her sister Peggy and brother in law Scoofer. Dottie was a member of the Mayfield Garden club and served in many capacities. Bethel UMC was a big part of her life and she selflessly served in roles as secretary and as a member of Circle. Funeral services will be held Friday morning, March 13, 2020 at 11:00 at Bethel United Methodist Church in Walterboro, with burial following in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 the day of the service at the church. Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to the Epworth Children's Home. Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home, 117 Paul Street in Walterboro is in charge of arrangements. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 11, 2020