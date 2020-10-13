Dorothy Galley Summerville - Dorothy Stanley Galley, 93, of Summerville, South Carolina, wife of the late Jack H. Odom, Sr. and of the late David N Galley, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at the Summerville Community Agape Hospice House. The relatives and friends of Mrs. Dorothy Stanley Galley are invited to attend her Memorial Service 2:00 PM, Friday, October 14, 2020, at Parks Funeral Home Chapel, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Summerville Community Hospice House, 374 Myers Road, Summerville SC. 29486. Dorothy was born in Live Oak, Florida on November 22, 1926. She was the daughter of William H. and Eunice Stanley. She lived the younger years of her life in Lyons, Georgia and Brunswick, Georgia during her marriage to Jack H. Odom, and raised her two children in Brunswick. Following her marriage to Dave Galley, of Edgartown, Massachusetts, they moved to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, for many years. In the 80's, she moved to the Charleston area to be near her grandchildren, where she continued her career in the banking field. Upon retirement she moved to Martha's Vineyard Island to the home she and Dave built together. After Dave's death, she sold their home and moved back south to Charleston, where she lived for the remainder of her life. In Martha's Vineyard, she joyfully embraced her slowed down lifestyle and the beauty of the island. She enjoyed working at the family's farm stand and attending social events; and she loved entertaining her many friends and family in every place she made home. She attended the First Methodist Church of Edgartown while residing there and also took up playing Bridge with a group of close friends. She had a huge love and devotion for her grandchildren and spent as much time with them as possible while living in Charleston. Her children and grandchildren also loved visiting her on the Vineyard. Dorothy is survived by two children; her son, Jack Odom (Gloria) of Summerville, South Carolina and her daughter, Deborah O. Black of Savannah, Georgia; two stepchildren, Cindy and Jackie Galley of Florida; two sisters, Merle Caldwell of Gainesville, Georgia, and Verna Davis of Lavonia, Georgia. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren; Lea O. Webb (Neal) of Mt. Pleasant, Kelly O. Atkinson (Jamy) of Hanahan and Kim H. Derrick (Lee) of Summerville. She is also survived by six loving great-grandchildren, and a niece, Donna Davis of Lawrenceville, Georgia. She will be dearly missed by all and remembered for her beautiful spirit. She is predeceased by her parents and two husbands, Jack H. Odom and David N. Galley. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com
