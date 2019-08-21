Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Hahn Halsey. View Sign Service Information Grace Lutheran Church 1600 Trolley Rd Summerville, SC 29485 Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy Hahn Halsey SUMMERVILLE - Dorothy Anne (Dottie) Hahn Halsey, 87, of Summerville, South Carolina, wife of Lt. Col (Ret.) USAF, Maurice E. (Bull) Halsey, died moments after sunrise on Thursday, August 15, 2019 surrounded by family. She had battled Multiple Sclerosis (MS) for more than 40 years and her body had grown tired. She left her earthly body to join her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ in heaven and was immediately made whole. The service for the celebration of her life will be held at 2pm on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church, 1600 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, SC 29485. There will be a reception immediately following the service. Interment will be private. Dottie was born July 28, 1932, in Greenwood, South Carolina, daughter of Fredrick William Hahn and Martha Meares Hahn. She was a graduate of Greenwood High School and went on to attend the Medical College of South Carolina (MUSC) in the school of nursing program. She graduated from MUSC in 1953 and was the first in her class to receive a BS degree. She attained this goal in 1961 in Public Health Nursing from George Peabody College at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tenn. Returning to Charleston, she was employed by Charleston County Health Department as a Home Health Nurse. She met her husband in 1962 at a friend's wedding and they were married on July 31, 1964. As a devoted military wife, she continued to volunteer in the health services field, during Bull's assignments to Mississippi, North Carolina and Tehran, Iran. Upon Bull's retirement in Charleston in 1973, she returned to Home Health Nursing with Dorchester County. While working during the 1970's-1980's, she volunteered to be on the originating Board of Directors for Meals on Wheels in Summerville. She was active in the Charleston Symphony Orchestra League as well as a founding and charter member of Grace Lutheran Church in Summerville. During this period, she received the diagnosis of MS, but that did not slow her down. She continued working and became involved with the MS support groups in Charleston and Summerville. Her most proud professional accomplishment was being presented the Outstanding Alumni Award from the MUSC College of Nursing in 1985. Quoting the award "She has given unselfishly her love, devotion and untiring efforts to all phases of alumni activities." In the late 1990's and early 2000's she was active and involved in founding chapters of the Daughters of American Revolution (DAR) in St. George and Summerville, South Carolina. In her younger days Dottie enjoyed gardening, reading, writing for the local paper, visiting family, collecting rooster memorabilia, cooking, and traveling. In fact, she and her family traveled around the world. Unfortunately, in the most recent times due to medical and mobility issues she was unable to get out as much as she would have liked. She never met a stranger. She always had a kind word for those she encountered. In addition to her devoted husband of 55 years, Dottie is survived by a daughter, Elizabeth Anne Halsey-Brown (Robert) of Summerville; a sister, Catherine Hahn Woodhurst of Simpsonville, SC; five grandchildren, Jessie (Jason), Heather, Whitney (Michael), Hannah and Robbie; two great-grandchildren, Cole and Nora; and daughters- in-law, Hattie Halsey and Diana Halsey. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a son, Charles Halsey of Columbia, SC; and two brothers, Henry Hahn of Ninety Six, SC and Frederick Hahn of Greenwood, SC . In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the MUSC Foundation (memo line Dorothy Halsey Nursing Scholarship Fund) , 18 Bee Street, Charleston, SC 29425; or Memorial Gardens & Columbarium at Grace Lutheran Church; or to the . Visit our guestbook at



