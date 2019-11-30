Dorothy Harrell Moncks Corner - Dorothy McDaniel Harrell, 88, of Moncks Corner, SC, a former clerk for Berkeley County Government, died Monday morning at her son's residence. Her memorial service will be 3:00 PM Tuesday afternoon, December 3, 2019, in the CHAPEL OF DIAL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME, MONCKS CORNER. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1:30 PM until the hour of service on Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Grace Community Baptist Church, PO Box 985, Moncks Corner, SC 29461. Mrs. Harrell was born July 19, 1931, in Charlotte, NC, a daughter of Joe Franklin McDaniel and Lura Lennon McDaniel. She was a member of the Grace Community Baptist Church where she served on the Board of Trustees, and she was also a former legal secretary and cashier for Liberty Life Insurance Company. Mrs. Harrell was the widow of L.H. Harrell, Jr. Surviving are, three sons, William C. "Billy" Harrell and his wife, Deborah, of Goose Creek, Jerry W. Harrell and his wife, Janet, of Matthews, NC, and Dr. Reggie M. Harrell and his wife, Ann, of Easton, MD; a sister, Nancy Jo McDaniel of Atlanta, GA; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 1, 2019