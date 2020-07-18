Dorothy J. Gatti Summerville - Dot was born on July 17, 1931 and passed away on July 16, 2020. She was the middle child of Lucille and Kenneth Koch and born in Oklahoma City, OK. She married Joseph F. Gatti in 1951 and spent the next 28 years traveling from A.F. Base to A.F. Base. She was mother to two children, Deborah Gatti Miles and Kenneth Gatti with five grandchildren, Robert Wright, Wendy Bowling, Elissa Sapp, Justin Gatti and Ashley Coomes. Also 13 great-grandchildren, Noah, Annika, Mickelson, Faith, Jayden, Lonnie Jr., ChristiLynn, Kash, Kylie, Helena, Micah, Parker and Ellie. Dot was an outgoing, wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was joyful and optimistic. Dot was an extrovert and enjoyed playing BINGO, being in bowling leagues, and cruising around on the boat. In her home she served her family and was a great entertainer to family and friends. She was also a big fan of scary movies and Kenny Rogers, and would enjoy listening to WEZL and watching her "stories". If you ever needed to laugh or have a listening ear Dot would be the person to call. She is missed. Visitation will be from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Carolina Memorial Funerals & Cremation, 7113 Rivers Ave., North Charleston, SC 29406. A Funeral Service will be held 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM, at Carolina Memorial Funeral Home. The entombment will follow at 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM, at Carolina Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funerals & Cremation, 7113 Rives Ave., North Charleston, SC 29406. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
