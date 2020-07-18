1/
Dorothy J. Gatti
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy J. Gatti Summerville - Dot was born on July 17, 1931 and passed away on July 16, 2020. She was the middle child of Lucille and Kenneth Koch and born in Oklahoma City, OK. She married Joseph F. Gatti in 1951 and spent the next 28 years traveling from A.F. Base to A.F. Base. She was mother to two children, Deborah Gatti Miles and Kenneth Gatti with five grandchildren, Robert Wright, Wendy Bowling, Elissa Sapp, Justin Gatti and Ashley Coomes. Also 13 great-grandchildren, Noah, Annika, Mickelson, Faith, Jayden, Lonnie Jr., ChristiLynn, Kash, Kylie, Helena, Micah, Parker and Ellie. Dot was an outgoing, wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was joyful and optimistic. Dot was an extrovert and enjoyed playing BINGO, being in bowling leagues, and cruising around on the boat. In her home she served her family and was a great entertainer to family and friends. She was also a big fan of scary movies and Kenny Rogers, and would enjoy listening to WEZL and watching her "stories". If you ever needed to laugh or have a listening ear Dot would be the person to call. She is missed. Visitation will be from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Carolina Memorial Funerals & Cremation, 7113 Rivers Ave., North Charleston, SC 29406. A Funeral Service will be held 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM, at Carolina Memorial Funeral Home. The entombment will follow at 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM, at Carolina Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Carolina Memorial Funerals & Cremation, 7113 Rives Ave., North Charleston, SC 29406. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carolina Funeral Home
7113 RIVERS AVE
North Charleston, SC 29406
8437972222
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Carolina Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved