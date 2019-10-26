|
Dorothy Jane Odle Summerville - Dorothy Jane Odle, 76, of Summerville, wife of George W. (Bill) Odle, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019 at Summerville Medical Center. Family and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Monday, October 28, 2019 from 6 to 8 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 11 o'clock at Bethany United Methodist Church-Main Sanctuary, 118 W 3rd South Street, Summerville. Burial will follow in Dorchester Memory Gardens, 11000 Dorchester Road, Summerville, SC 29485. Jane was born April 28, 1943 in Toccoa, Georgia, the daughter of the late James Richard Willbanks, Sr. and Sara Westbrook Willbanks. She graduated from Toccoa High School in 1961 and attended Southern Business College in Atlanta, Georgia. Jane worked with Singer Sewing Machines at So-Fro Fabrics and later in the men's department at Tomlinson's Warehouse in Summerville. She was also a beloved assistant teacher in the two-year-old class at Bethany's Child Development Center preschool for many years before retiring. Jane was also an active member of Bethany United Methodist Church and was a member of the Sue Knight Sunday School Class and the Herbert McAlheney Circle. Jane loved sewing, crafting and helping others. She also served as a military wife for over thirty years while her husband was deployed in various overseas bases. She was a loving mother and grandmother and never met a stranger. She was the oldest of three sisters and was the matriarch and rock of her family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethany United Methodist Endowment Youth Fund, 118 W 3rd South Street, Summerville, SC 29483 or Dorchester Paws (SPCA), 136 Four Paws Lane, Summerville, SC 29483. Survivors, include her husband Bill, and daughter and son-in-law, Julie Odle Parrish (Jim), grandson and wife, John Michael Wallace (Laura), and grandchildren Rachel and Evan Parrish. She is preceded in death by her daughter, June Odle Wallace. Other surviving family members include: sisters Jean Willbanks Vaughan and Ann Willbanks Richardson (Allen), a brother James Richard Willbanks, Jr. (Laura), sisters-in-law, June Odle Seal (Doug) and Nancy Odle Seal and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 27, 2019