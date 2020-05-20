Dorothy Jeanne Matthews Thornton Mt. Pleasant - Dorothy Jeanne Matthews Thornton, 49, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, wife of William David Thornton, entered into eternal rest Sunday, May 17, 2020. Her graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Poplar Hill Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery, 2345 SC-41, Hemingway, SC 29554 at 11:00 am. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Jeanne was born September 14, 1970 in Charleston, South Carolina, daughter of the late James Alexander Matthews and the late Dorothy de Beaumont Matthews. She was a cat lover and gave many rescued cats a home. She is survived by her husband, William David Thornton of Charleston, SC; son, David James Thornton of Nebraska; brother, James Alexander Matthews, Jr. of Mount Pleasant, SC; and sister, Margaret M. Wichmann (Karl) of James Island, SC. She was preceded in death by a brother, Charles G. Matthews. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pet Helpers, 1447 Folly Road, James Island, SC, 29412 or Charleston Animal Society, 2455 Remount Road, North Charleston, SC, 29406 http://www.CharlestonAnimalSociety.org/donate. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 20 to May 21, 2020.