Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parks Funeral Home
130 W. 1st North St.
Summerville, SC 29483
843-873-3440
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Johnson Obituary
Dorothy Johnson Summerville - Dorothy Johnson, 82, of Summerville, SC, widow of the late Herman Quinton Johnson, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Dorothy's name may be made to First Assembly of God, 2957 Savannah Highway, Charleston, SC 29414. Dorothy, born January 12, 1937 in Baltimore, MD, the daughter of the late James Shelby and Dorothy Chappiu-Shelby, was a homemaker. She leaves behind her sons, Anthony Johnson and wife Katessa of Baltimore, MD, Maurice Johnson of Suffolk, VA, and Illya "Tank" Johnson and wife Lynn of Summerville, SC; daughter, Eyetta Brown and husband Kevin of Middle River, MD; fifteen grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 W. 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Parks Funeral Home
Download Now