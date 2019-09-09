|
Dorothy Johnson Summerville - Dorothy Johnson, 82, of Summerville, SC, widow of the late Herman Quinton Johnson, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Dorothy's name may be made to First Assembly of God, 2957 Savannah Highway, Charleston, SC 29414. Dorothy, born January 12, 1937 in Baltimore, MD, the daughter of the late James Shelby and Dorothy Chappiu-Shelby, was a homemaker. She leaves behind her sons, Anthony Johnson and wife Katessa of Baltimore, MD, Maurice Johnson of Suffolk, VA, and Illya "Tank" Johnson and wife Lynn of Summerville, SC; daughter, Eyetta Brown and husband Kevin of Middle River, MD; fifteen grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME, 130 W. 1st North Street, Summerville, SC 29483. www.parksfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 10, 2019