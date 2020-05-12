Dorothy Kenney Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Dorothy Kenney are invited to attend her Graveside Service 11:00 AM, Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Lovely Hill Baptist Church, 670 Bear Swamp Road, Johns Island, SC. A public viewing will be held Wednesday, May 13, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the mortuary. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 12 to May 13, 2020.