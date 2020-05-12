Dorothy Kenney
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy Kenney Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Dorothy Kenney are invited to attend her Graveside Service 11:00 AM, Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Lovely Hill Baptist Church, 670 Bear Swamp Road, Johns Island, SC. A public viewing will be held Wednesday, May 13, 2020 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the mortuary. Expressions of love may be sent to the family at www.MurraysMortuary.com. Professional Services entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
13
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Murray's Mortuary
Send Flowers
MAY
14
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Lovely Hill Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Murray's Mortuary
4060 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-5488
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 12, 2020
Dorothy Kenney has been my neighbor for nearly 45 years. She was a sweet lady and a good neighbor and always treated my sons well. She will be missed. God rest her soul.
Kay Fink
Neighbor
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved