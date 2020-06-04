Dorothy M. Leon N. Charleston - Dorothy M. Leon, of N. Charleston, SC, entered into her Heavenly home on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. She was born November 13, 1927 in Hoboken, GA., daughter of the late Alvin Thomas Moore and Mary Belle Moore. She was retired from the insurance industry. Dorothy was an adventurous spirit and avid traveler. She also enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband, Ignacio Paul Leon, and her daughter, Ann Bigham of Ridgeville, SC. She is survived by her son, Dallas Kirby, Jr. (Paula) of New Braunfels, TX, daughter, Mary Wilson (Sam) of N. Charleston, SC., and daughter, Kathy Vance (Cy) of Jackson, MS. Dorothy also leaves behind ten grandchildren, many great-grandchildren,great-great- grandchildren, nieces, nephews and close friends. She will be missed by many. Dorothy also leaves behind a treasured caregiver, Brenda Myers-McNair, for whom the family is grateful. A visitation will be held Saturday June 6, 2020 from 6pm to 8pm at Carolina Memorial Funerals & Cremation. The funeral service will be held Sunday June 7, 2020 at 11am in the chapel at Carolina Memorial Funerals & Cremation, 7113 Rivers Ave., North Charleston, SC 29406. The interment will follow the service on Sunday. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to any Veteran's Association or any food bank. The arrangements are being handled by Carolina Memorial Funerals & Cremation, 7113 Rivers Ave., North Charleston, SC 29406. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.