Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parks Funeral Home
130 W. 1st North St.
Summerville, SC 29483
843-873-3440
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Ferguson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Mae Ferguson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Mae Ferguson Obituary
Dorothy Mae Ferguson Summerville - Dorothy Mae Ferguson, 85, of Summerville, SC, passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019. Funeral Services will be Sunday afternoon, October 20, 2019 at 4:30 PM in Parks Funeral Home Chapel. Flowers will be accepted. Burial will be at a later date in Oak Hill Memorial Park in San Jose, CA. Dorothy was born January 17, 1934 in Prichard, OK, the daughter of the late Offie Thomas Parker and Dorotha Oreta Jones Parker. She worked as a Semiconductor Inspector. Dorothy leaves behind her son, Randy Sadler (Georgia) of Summerville, SC; daughter, Cynthia Sadler-Moffat (Jim) Fieldbrook, CA; brothers, Kenneth Parker (Fannie) of Sacramento, CA and Charles Parker (Ella) of Grants Pass, OR; grandson, Bryan Sadler (Ashley) of North Charleston, SC; granddaughters, Laura Sadler of Ladson, SC and Haley Moffat of Chico, CA; and a great-granddaughter, Riley Sadler. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by a brother, Floyd Parker; and a son, Douglas Sadler. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville SC 29483. Parksfuneral home.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Parks Funeral Home
Download Now