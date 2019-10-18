|
Dorothy Mae Ferguson Summerville - Dorothy Mae Ferguson, 85, of Summerville, SC, passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019. Funeral Services will be Sunday afternoon, October 20, 2019 at 4:30 PM in Parks Funeral Home Chapel. Flowers will be accepted. Burial will be at a later date in Oak Hill Memorial Park in San Jose, CA. Dorothy was born January 17, 1934 in Prichard, OK, the daughter of the late Offie Thomas Parker and Dorotha Oreta Jones Parker. She worked as a Semiconductor Inspector. Dorothy leaves behind her son, Randy Sadler (Georgia) of Summerville, SC; daughter, Cynthia Sadler-Moffat (Jim) Fieldbrook, CA; brothers, Kenneth Parker (Fannie) of Sacramento, CA and Charles Parker (Ella) of Grants Pass, OR; grandson, Bryan Sadler (Ashley) of North Charleston, SC; granddaughters, Laura Sadler of Ladson, SC and Haley Moffat of Chico, CA; and a great-granddaughter, Riley Sadler. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by a brother, Floyd Parker; and a son, Douglas Sadler. Arrangements by PARKS FUNERAL HOME 130 West 1st North Street, Summerville SC 29483. Parksfuneral home.com Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 19, 2019