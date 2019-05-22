Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DOROTHY MAE MITCHELL. View Sign Send Flowers In Memoriam

Happy Birthday In Heaven Momma DOROTHY MAE MITCHELL "DOROTHY, DOT OR DOTTY" May 23, 1938 ~ February 23, 2019 Birthday wishes sent to Heaven from your family below We miss and love you dearly and we wanted you to know Your Birthday's not forgotten And your memories live on We celebrate the life you had Even though you've gone If we were given just one wish one that would come true We'd wish you back beside us to spend this day with you We will always love and miss you and will often shed tear Especially on your special day year after year From your loving family



Happy Birthday In Heaven Momma DOROTHY MAE MITCHELL "DOROTHY, DOT OR DOTTY" May 23, 1938 ~ February 23, 2019 Birthday wishes sent to Heaven from your family below We miss and love you dearly and we wanted you to know Your Birthday's not forgotten And your memories live on We celebrate the life you had Even though you've gone If we were given just one wish one that would come true We'd wish you back beside us to spend this day with you We will always love and miss you and will often shed tear Especially on your special day year after year From your loving family Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 23, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charleston Post & Courier Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close