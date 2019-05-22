Happy Birthday In Heaven Momma DOROTHY MAE MITCHELL "DOROTHY, DOT OR DOTTY" May 23, 1938 ~ February 23, 2019 Birthday wishes sent to Heaven from your family below We miss and love you dearly and we wanted you to know Your Birthday's not forgotten And your memories live on We celebrate the life you had Even though you've gone If we were given just one wish one that would come true We'd wish you back beside us to spend this day with you We will always love and miss you and will often shed tear Especially on your special day year after year From your loving family
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 23, 2019