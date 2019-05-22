Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DOROTHY MAE MITCHELL. View Sign Send Flowers In Memoriam

In Loving Memory Of DOROTHY MAE MITCHELL May 23, 1938 - February 23, 2019 HAPPY 1ST HEAVENLY BIRTHDAY MOM In all the world we shall not find A heart so wonderfully kind, So soft a voice, so sweet a smile, An inspiration so worthwhile, A sympathy so sure, so deep, A love so beautiful to keep. The depths of sorrow cannot tell, Of the loss of one we loved so well, And while she sleeps a peaceful sleep, Her memory we shall always keep. No thought for self, but loving care for other was her way; And we'll miss her here on earth Until our dying day. Sadly missed by Children, Grands and Great-Grandchildren



Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 23, 2019

