DOROTHY MAE MITCHELL

In Loving Memory Of DOROTHY MAE MITCHELL May 23, 1938 - February 23, 2019 HAPPY 1ST HEAVENLY BIRTHDAY MOM In all the world we shall not find A heart so wonderfully kind, So soft a voice, so sweet a smile, An inspiration so worthwhile, A sympathy so sure, so deep, A love so beautiful to keep. The depths of sorrow cannot tell, Of the loss of one we loved so well, And while she sleeps a peaceful sleep, Her memory we shall always keep. No thought for self, but loving care for other was her way; And we'll miss her here on earth Until our dying day. Sadly missed by Children, Grands and Great-Grandchildren
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 23, 2019
