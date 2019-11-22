Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DOROTHY MAE MITCHELL. View Sign Send Flowers In Memoriam

In Loving Memory Of DOROTHY MAE MITCHELL May 23, 1938 ~ February 23, 2019 While It's Only Been 9 Months... We thought of you with love today but that is nothing new. We thought about you yesterday and the day before that too. We think of you in silence we often speak your name. Now all we have are memories and your picture in a frame. Nothing can be more beautiful than the memories we have of you. To us you were so special God must have thought so too. If we could have a lifetime wish, a dream that would come true, we would pray to God with all our hearts for yesterday and you. A thousand words can't bring you back, we know because we've tried, we know because we've cried. You left behind our broken hearts and happy memories too, but we never wanted memories, we only wanted YOU. Sadly missed by Children, Grands and Great-Grandchildren



