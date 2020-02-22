Home

DOROTHY MAE MITCHELL

DOROTHY MAE MITCHELL In Memoriam
In Loving Memory Of DOROTHY MAE MITCHELL May 23, 1938 ~ February 23, 2019 1st Year Of Heavenly Peace... Today recalls sad memories Of a dear Mother gone to rest, And the one who thinks of her today Is the one who loved her best. Upright and just in all her ways. Loyal and true through all her days, Silently suffered, patiently bore God took her Home to suffer no more. Peaceful be thy rest, dear Mother, It is sweet to breathe thy name; As in life we loved you dearly, So in death we do the same. Sadly missed by Children, Grands and Great-Grandchildren
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 23, 2020
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
