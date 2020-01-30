Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Serenity Mortuary Inc.
209 Old Trolley Road
Summerville, SC 29485
(843) 225-7800
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Smith-Kitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Maria Smith-Kitt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Maria Smith-Kitt Obituary
Mrs. Dorothy Maria Smith-Kitt Summerville - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Dorothy Maria Smith-Kitt, 61, of Summerville, SC., and those of her husband Ezekiel T. Kitt, Jr., her children; Myrtesha Nicole Kitt and Briana Noelle Kitt, her grandchildren; Tristan Jaquan Kitt, Kylie Madison Kitt-Morrison and Gabrielle Maria Kitt-Morrison, her father Mr. Leroy Smith and sister Felicia A. Smith, her aunt Blanche Ferrell Fowler (Louis), nieces, nephews, in-laws, cousins other relatives and friends are all invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, February 1, 2020, 11:00 AM at Greater New Hope A.M.E. Church, 1461 Givhans Road (Hwy 27), Ridgeville, SC. Entombment: Dorchester Memory Gardens, Summerville, SC. Mrs. Kitt will repose at the church on Saturday morning from 10:00 AM until the hour of service. PUBLIC VIEWING WILL BE HELD ON THE DAY OF THE SERVICE ONLY. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.serenitymortuaryinc.com. Professional services entrusted to: THE SERENITY MORTUARY, INC. "Making the Inevitable Pleasant", 209 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, SC 29485. Office: (843) 225-7800 / Fax: (843) 225-7803. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -