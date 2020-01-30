|
Mrs. Dorothy Maria Smith-Kitt Summerville - The relatives and friends of Mrs. Dorothy Maria Smith-Kitt, 61, of Summerville, SC., and those of her husband Ezekiel T. Kitt, Jr., her children; Myrtesha Nicole Kitt and Briana Noelle Kitt, her grandchildren; Tristan Jaquan Kitt, Kylie Madison Kitt-Morrison and Gabrielle Maria Kitt-Morrison, her father Mr. Leroy Smith and sister Felicia A. Smith, her aunt Blanche Ferrell Fowler (Louis), nieces, nephews, in-laws, cousins other relatives and friends are all invited to attend her Celebration of Life Service on Saturday, February 1, 2020, 11:00 AM at Greater New Hope A.M.E. Church, 1461 Givhans Road (Hwy 27), Ridgeville, SC. Entombment: Dorchester Memory Gardens, Summerville, SC. Mrs. Kitt will repose at the church on Saturday morning from 10:00 AM until the hour of service. PUBLIC VIEWING WILL BE HELD ON THE DAY OF THE SERVICE ONLY. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.serenitymortuaryinc.com. Professional services entrusted to: THE SERENITY MORTUARY, INC. "Making the Inevitable Pleasant", 209 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, SC 29485. Office: (843) 225-7800 / Fax: (843) 225-7803. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 31, 2020