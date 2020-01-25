|
Dorothy Matthews Sanders Mt. Pleasant - Dorothy Matthews Sanders, 62, of Nashville, Tennessee and Mount Pleasant, SC, died peacefully at Roper Hospital on January 23, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. Dorothy was preceded in death by her father, Wefel A. Matthews and mother, Louise A. Matthews. She is survived by her loving husband, Richard J. Sanders, M.D., brothers, W. Anthony Matthews, Jr., (Vicki) of Nashville and James H. Matthews (Vickie) of Nashville, nephews, James and Perry Matthews, and numerous cousins. Dorothy was a graduate of Hillwood High School, Aquinas Junior College, and Vanderbilt University's Davidson of Allied Health Professionals. She worked at Donelson Hospital and at Baptist Hospital, first as a Radiologic Technologist and then as a CT technologist for 20 years. She enjoyed traveling, reading, and spending time with friends and family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to StandUpToCancer.org or to your . A memorial service will be announced at a later date. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 26, 2020