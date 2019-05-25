Dorothy McAlhany Barnett WALTERBORO - Mrs. Dorothy McAlhany Barnett, 95, of Walterboro, entered into eternal rest Friday, May 24, 2019 at her residence. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 o'clock, Wednesday morning, May 29, 2019 at the Brice Herndon Funeral Chapel, Walterboro. Interment will follow in Old St. George Baptist Church Cemetery. Born February 1, 1924 in Summerville, she was a daughter of the late Joseph McAlhany and Ethel May Walters McAlhany. She was had worked in the sewing room at JP Stevens in Walterboro, Leon's 5&10 in downtown Charleston, and retired from the lunchroom at Summerville High School. Surviving are: her children, Carl Richard Bailey and his wife Doris of New Bern, North Carolina, Carolyn Devaney and her husband Ray of Walterboro, and TC Peele and her husband Steve of Byron, Georgia; sister, Virginia Clemmons of Chesapeake, Virginia; 18 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; 9 great-great-grandchildren; and several step-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her children, Joseph A. Bailey, David A. Bailey, Flotilla Walters and Shyrel Willett; her grandsons, Robert Devaney and Kenneth Bailey; her first husband and father of her children, Frampton Carl Bailey; brother, Ernest McAlhany; and sisters, Carrie Dell Wimberly and Muriel Easterlin. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 6 until 8 at THE BRICE W. HERNDON AND SONS FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, WALTERBORO CHAPEL, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro; 843.538.5408. Visit our online registry at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 26, 2019